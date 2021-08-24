Patrick J. Mcenany Sells 82,617 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 82,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $464,307.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,928,304 shares in the company, valued at $27,697,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CPRX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.59. 731,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,966. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $575.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 277.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 253,903 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 540.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 659,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 74,226.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

