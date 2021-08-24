Patrick J. Mcenany Sells 82,617 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 82,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $464,307.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,928,304 shares in the company, valued at $27,697,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of CPRX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.59. 731,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,966. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $575.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.32.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
CPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.