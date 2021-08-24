Patron Price Reaches $0.0062 on Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Patron has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $5,159.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Patron

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

