Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYA shares. Truist started coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Paya has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Paya by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 321,756 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 33.9% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the second quarter valued at $279,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the second quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 131.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 51,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

