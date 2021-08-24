PAYCENT Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $150,605.84 and $270.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00049910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.85 or 0.00803358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00100037 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

