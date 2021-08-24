Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.86. 23,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,976. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.92 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.09. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,767.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.