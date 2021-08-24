Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,305 shares during the period. Paychex comprises approximately 1.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $114.99. 10,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,602. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.09. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.92 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,305,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.