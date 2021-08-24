Paycor HCM (PYCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $39.57.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

PYCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.