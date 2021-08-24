Paytomat (PTI) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Paytomat has a market cap of $20,485.33 and approximately $3.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paytomat has traded up 50.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Paytomat coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00052979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00125611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.47 or 0.00156798 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,200.25 or 1.00137048 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $477.40 or 0.00991805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.74 or 0.06637136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

