Peak Financial Management Inc. Acquires 2,091 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

TIP stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $129.10. 127,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,334. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

