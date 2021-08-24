Peak Financial Management Inc. Acquires 2,964 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLTR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

GLTR traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.03. 121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,121. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.40. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $90.11 and a one year high of $103.61.

