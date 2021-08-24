Peak Financial Management Inc. Buys 5,716 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.9% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $95.47. 50,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,409. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $97.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

