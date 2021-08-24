Peak Financial Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.9% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 569,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,971,000 after purchasing an additional 97,999 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 206,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $95.47. 50,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,409. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $97.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.