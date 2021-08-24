Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $9.97 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.10. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,754. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.93. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $79.58.

