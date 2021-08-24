Peak Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises about 2.0% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $194,000.

COMT stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,186. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.98. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

