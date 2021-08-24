Peak Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 178.2% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $54.87. 4,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,807. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78.

