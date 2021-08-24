Peak Financial Management Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Peak Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $108.58. 7,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,242. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.51. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $108.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

