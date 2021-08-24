Peak Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 49,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.5% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 200,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,242. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.51. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $108.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

