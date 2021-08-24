Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 5,158 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Peak Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF comprises about 2.6% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned about 1.41% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 576.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 137.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

FMAT traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $47.10. The company had a trading volume of 44,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,376. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.40.

