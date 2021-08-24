PEAKDEFI Hits One Day Trading Volume of $578,583.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $102.43 million and $578,583.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000586 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00049913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $377.39 or 0.00788401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00099447 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 803,414,424 coins and its circulating supply is 364,859,839 coins. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.