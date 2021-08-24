Pearson (LON:PSON) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (LON:PSON) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 960 ($12.54) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 840 ($10.97). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.68% from the company’s current price.

PSON has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 714.17 ($9.33).

Shares of LON PSON traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 776.20 ($10.14). 573,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,095. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 478.90 ($6.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 820.92. The stock has a market cap of £5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

