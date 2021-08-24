Pearson (LON:PSON) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (LON:PSON) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 960 ($12.54) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 840 ($10.97). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.68% from the company’s current price.

PSON has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 714.17 ($9.33).

Pearson stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 776.20 ($10.14). 573,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,095. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 478.90 ($6.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 820.92.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

