Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,258 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $14,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.