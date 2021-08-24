Peercoin Trading Down 3.8% This Week (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $27.27 million and approximately $19,679.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002102 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Peercoin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000102 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,090,939 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

