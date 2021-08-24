Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,539 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $229,827,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3,577.7% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,313,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2,814.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,310,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $3,188,879.15. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,194.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 794,971 shares of company stock worth $93,053,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.99. 98,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,524,510. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.29 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.06.

PTON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

