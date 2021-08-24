Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Truist

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Truist from $140.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PTON. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $65.29 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.92 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 794,971 shares of company stock worth $93,053,700 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 245.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

