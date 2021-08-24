Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $130.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON stock opened at $108.88 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $65.29 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 171.92 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $1,678,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 794,971 shares of company stock valued at $93,053,700 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.