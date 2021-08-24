Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. cut shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS:PEGRY opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.70.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

