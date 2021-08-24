Pental Limited (ASX:PTL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Pental Limited (ASX:PTL) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pental’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Pental Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes personal, household, and commercial products in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company provides soap products, bleaches, firelighters, laundry care products, stain removers, dishwashing products, toothpastes, and others. It offers products under the White King, Country Life, Jiffy Firelighters, Softly, Martha's, Velvet, Sunlight, Lux, Little Lucifer, AIM Toothpaste, Huggie, Natural Selections, Procell, Duracell, and Janola brands.

