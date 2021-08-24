pEOS (PEOS) Market Cap Tops $1.78 Million

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, pEOS has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One pEOS coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $34.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00053694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00123612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00155690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,163.88 or 1.00317907 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $480.36 or 0.01000525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.91 or 0.06579525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

