PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Reaches $0.0287 on Major Exchanges

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 243% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $47,038.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 384.3% higher against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00090517 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,101,512 coins and its circulating supply is 49,932,658 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

