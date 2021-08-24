PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.7% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.42. 29,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088,325. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $216.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

