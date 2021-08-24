Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,286 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,286 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Carpenter Technology worth $13,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,921,000 after purchasing an additional 293,744 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,845,000 after purchasing an additional 508,240 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,819,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,558 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 1,867.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,202,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,766,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.80%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

