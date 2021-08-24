Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 251,626 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 844,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,626 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Verra Mobility worth $12,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,345 shares in the company, valued at $293,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

