Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 37,628 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,628 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $13,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 638,841 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $1,689,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 77,844 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 159,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 23,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $370,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,928.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $140,181.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,447.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

