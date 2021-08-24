Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 691,081 Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 691,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,568,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of Easterly Government Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Presima Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEA. Raymond James increased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $108,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $1,392,510. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.13%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

