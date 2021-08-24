Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 24,286 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,286 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Carpenter Technology worth $13,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.16.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.45 million. Research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.80%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

