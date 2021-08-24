Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 3,935 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of CMC Materials worth $13,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 304.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter worth $60,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCMP shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $123.41 on Tuesday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

