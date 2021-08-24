Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 8,471 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Blueprint Medicines worth $14,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,350 shares of company stock worth $2,531,346 over the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $96.13 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.30.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.