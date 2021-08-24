Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 208,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $13,899,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Haemonetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $532,581,000 after purchasing an additional 97,015 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,780,000 after acquiring an additional 66,619 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 619.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after acquiring an additional 946,106 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 12.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,057,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,420,000 after acquiring an additional 117,522 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,957,000 after acquiring an additional 78,498 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $959,891 in the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.60.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

