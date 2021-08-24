Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 306,204 Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 306,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,586,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Privia Health Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $8,776,000. Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $4,260,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $3,344,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

