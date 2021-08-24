Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,502 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Callaway Golf worth $13,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 17.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELY shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ELY opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.02.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.