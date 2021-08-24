Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,424 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of CareTrust REIT worth $14,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth $201,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth $28,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.31.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

