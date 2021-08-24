Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,102 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of GATX worth $14,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth $91,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth $200,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of GATX by 291.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GATX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.99.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,931.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,658.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX opened at $86.79 on Tuesday. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.37 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

