Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,424 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $12,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,273,000 after acquiring an additional 794,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,095,000 after acquiring an additional 780,782 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,955,000 after purchasing an additional 468,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 663.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 382,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 332,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMHC opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.15.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.