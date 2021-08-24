Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,743 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.06% of Universal Electronics worth $13,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UEIC shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $65.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $687.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

