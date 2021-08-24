Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,424 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of CareTrust REIT worth $14,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,600,000 after purchasing an additional 522,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 83.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 414,578 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 7.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,578,000 after acquiring an additional 51,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 35.9% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 662,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after acquiring an additional 174,995 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

