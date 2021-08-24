Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,032 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $14,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 112,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $548,332.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

