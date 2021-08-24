Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 42,738 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $15,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

OEC opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $400.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.80 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 53.58%. Analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

