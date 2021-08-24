Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 50,874 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.77% of Stoneridge worth $14,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stoneridge by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,061,000 after buying an additional 109,083 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Stoneridge by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,559,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,616,000 after buying an additional 490,424 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Stoneridge by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,046,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,299,000 after buying an additional 24,277 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Stoneridge by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 817,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,011,000 after buying an additional 60,348 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 723,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 385,012 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SRI opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $38.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $648.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other Stoneridge news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

