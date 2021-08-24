Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,215 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Ebix worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $895.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.72. Ebix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $64.14.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $246.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.00 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

